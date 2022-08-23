Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Official Visit of Ambassador Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary of Bhutan to New Delhi

August 23, 2022

Ambassador Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary is on an official visit to New Delhi from 22-24 August 2022 at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Foreign Secretary of India. This is Foreign Secretary Pema Choden’s first official visit to India after her appointment on 6 November 2021. 

During her visit, Ambassador Pema Choden met with Mr. Kwatra and discussed issues of mutual interest. 

The visit is in keeping with the well-established tradition of regular exchange of high-level visits between Bhutan and India.

