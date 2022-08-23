Official Visit of Ambassador Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary of Bhutan to New Delhi

Ambassador Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary is on an official visit to New Delhi from 22-24 August 2022 at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Foreign Secretary of India. This is Foreign Secretary Pema Choden’s first official visit to India after her appointment on 6 November 2021.

During her visit, Ambassador Pema Choden met with Mr. Kwatra and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The visit is in keeping with the well-established tradition of regular exchange of high-level visits between Bhutan and India.