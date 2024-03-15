Official Visit of Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, to India

Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay will make an official visit to India from 14-18 March 2024 at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Aum Tashi Doma; H.E. Mr. D.N. Dhungyel, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade; H.E. Mr. Gem Tshering, Minister for Energy and Natural Resources; H.E. Mr. Namgyal Dorji, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Employment; and other senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will call on H.E. Ms. Droupadi Murmu, President of India and meet H.E. Mr. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India; and senior leaders of the Government of India. Discussions during these meetings will centre around matters of mutual interest including Government of India’s assistance for Bhutan. The Prime Minister will also travel to Mumbai to meet the members of the Indian business community.

The Prime Minister will be meeting business leaders, and representatives of the Indian tourism industry in Delhi and Mumbai.

The visit is in keeping with the longstanding tradition of regular high-level exchanges between Bhutan and India. This will further strengthen the close ties of friendship and cooperation that exists between the two countries.