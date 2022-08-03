Press Release

Mr. Ujjwal Deep Dahal, Director, InnoTech Department of DHI was invited by the Ministry as the distinguished speaker for its lecture series held on 28 July 2022. Mr. Ujjwal spoke on “Designing an Economy: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation”.

Mr. Ujjwal Deep Dahal is a Fulbright Humphrey Research Fellow (2017-2018) in Technology and Policy Management from MIT, USA and has Masters of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Brunswick, Canada. Currently, he is also a Board of Director of Thimphu Tech Park Limited, DHI, and Board of Trustee, Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation.

The Ministry would like to thank Mr. Ujjwal for the very insightful and informative session and the guided tour of Super FabLab.