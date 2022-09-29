Press Release

Her Royal Highness Ashi Sonam Dechan Wangchuck, Representative of His Majesty The King of Bhutan, met H.E. Mr. Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, on 28th September at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo.

During the meeting, Her Royal Highness reiterated the deep condolences of His Majesty The King of Bhutan, the people and the Royal Government of Bhutan on the tragic loss of the former Prime Minister of Japan Abe Shinzo. Her Royal Highness said that Japan has lost a great leader and Bhutan a close friend.

The Japanese Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the deep expression of condolence by Bhutan after the tragic passing of the former Prime Minister of Japan Abe Shinzo and recalled with appreciation that His Majesty The King of Bhutan lit butter lamps and that the whole nation of Bhutan mourned the loss. He thanked Her Royal Highness for coming for the State Funeral.

Her Royal Highness also took the opportunity of the meeting to express gratitude to the steadfast support of the people and the Government of Japan and the assurances of Japan’s continued support to Bhutan’s development.

The Japanese Prime Minister said that Japan and Bhutan enjoy good relations marked by close cooperation bilaterally and in the multilateral arena. He expressed the confidence that the good bilateral relations will continue to strengthen in the years ahead.