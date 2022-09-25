Press Release

On 21st September 1971 at the 26th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Bhutan became the 128th member of the United Nations (UN). Minutes later, on the same day, as the newest member of the UN, Bhutan exercised its first sovereign prerogative by voting in favour of admitting Bahrain as a member of the UN. Bhutan’s national Flag was hoisted at the premises of the UN in New York, the next day, on 22nd September 1971.

Since then we have come a long way. Membership of the UN reaffirmed our status as a sovereign independent country and laid the foundations for cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies.

Given the significance of Bhutan’s accession to the UN and development milestones achieved under the dynamic leadership of our monarchs in the last 50 years, the Ministry dedicated the third edition of its publication Chidrel Tawaa to the theme “50 years of Bhutan’s membership to the UN”.

Coinciding with this auspicious occasion, Hon’ble Foreign Minister launched the third edition of Chidrel Tawaa 2022 virtually from the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Bhutan to United Nations, New York on 21st September 2022.

The electronic version of Chidrel Tawaa can be accessed from the following link: https://www.mfa.gov.bt/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Chidrel-Tawaa-2022.pdf