Press Release

Ms. Kanni Wignaraja, Regional Director for the Asia-Pacific Bureau, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Assistant-Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) is on a five-day visit to Bhutan from 13-18 September 2022.

Ms. Wignaraja will call on the Hon’ble Prime Minister, members of the Cabinet and other senior officials of the Royal Government to discuss ongoing programs, and engage with representatives of the Civil Society and youth and women leaders. The UNDP Regional Human Development Report 2022 will also be launched during her visit.

UNDP, established in 1966, is the largest UN development aid agency and has presence in more than 170 countries and territories, helping to achieve among others, eradication of poverty, reduction of inequalities and exclusion.

UNDP has supported Bhutan since 1973 and today, it partners with the Royal Government in areas of Data and Policy, Good Governance and Climate Change and Disaster Reduction.