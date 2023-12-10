Press Release

Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army Lt. General Batoo Tshering led Bhutan’s delegation at the 2023 United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial held in Accra, Ghana from 5 – 6 December 2023. Bhutan’s participation at the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial in Ghana reinforces our commitment to the peacekeeping agenda and is in line with our desire to contribute meaningfully to the cause of peace and security. Bhutan also participated in a panel discussion on ‘Environmental Management Partnerships in Peacekeeping’ held on the sidelines of the Ministerial meeting.

The Ministerial focused on protection of civilians, strategic communications (including addressing mis-disinformation and hate speech), safety and security, the mental health of peacekeepers, and women in peacekeeping. This Ministerial meeting is held biennially since 2014 to strengthen peacekeeping operations.

Bhutan has been a proud contributor to UN peacekeeping efforts since 2014 and over the years has made meaningful contributions including the deployment of the first full contingent of 180 peacekeepers to support the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission for the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in November 2022. The contingent was awarded the UN Peace Medal by the United Nations for their unflinching service and significant role to peace and stabilization efforts in the country on 11 October 2023.