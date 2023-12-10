Press Release

Kutshab Tshoki Choden presented her Letters of Credence to His Majesty Willem-Alexander, King of The Netherlands at the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague on 6 December 2023, accrediting her as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Kutshab Tshoki Choden conveyed the greetings of His Majesty the King, Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo to Their Majesties the King and Queen of the Netherlands and to the Dutch people. She expressed the appreciation of the Royal Government for the support that Bhutan continues to receive from the Netherlands, particularly in infrastructure development.

Kutshab Tshoki Choden also presented her Letters of Credence to Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II of Denmark at Amalienborg Palace on 29 November 2023, accrediting her as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Kingdom of Denmark.

Kutshab conveyed warm greetings and wishes from His Majesty The King, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo to Her Majesty the Queen and the people of Denmark. She thanked Denmark for their generous support to Bhutan over three decades in the past and affirmed her commitment to strengthening the friendship between Bhutan and Denmark.

Kutshab met with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, the Honorary Consul of Bhutan in Denmark and members of the Friendship Association of Bhutan in Denmark during the visit.

Bhutan established diplomatic relations with Denmark and the Netherlands in 1985. Kutshab Tshoki Choden is the resident Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union with concurrent accreditation to Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain and Germany.