Bhutan observed the 39th SAARC Charter Day

Bhutan observed the 39th Charter Day of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) on 08th December at Tara Lhaden Zhingkham Lhakhang, Pangrizampa with the lighting of a thousand butter lamps and offering special prayers. Foreign Secretary Ambassador Pema Choden, members of the diplomatic community and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade participated in the event.

The SAARC Charter signed on 08th December 1985 at the inaugural SAARC Summit in Dhaka marks the establishment of the SAARC. Since then, 08th December is observed as the SAARC Charter Day every year. The member states, SAARC Secretariat, SAARC Regional Centres and SAARC Specialized Bodies commemorate the Charter Day by organizing various dedicated programmes to promote awareness about SAARC and to enhance South Asian identity and solidarity within the region and beyond. It is also celebrated in remembrance of the pioneering leaders who established SAARC.

Bhutan became a founding member of SAARC under the visionary leadership of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck.