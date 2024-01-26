Press Release

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training, with particular focus on Wood Engineering Technology between the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD), Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB); School of Architecture, Wood and Civil Engineering, Bern University of Applied Sciences, Switzerland; and Centre for Sustainable Development and Cooperation (CDC), Switzerland, was signed on 24 January 2024 in Biel, Switzerland.

The MoU was signed by Kutshab Tenzin R Wangchuk, Ambassador of Bhutan to Switzerland on behalf of the Ministry of Education and Skills Development, RGoB, Professor Peter Staub, Director AHB – School of Architecture, Wood and Civil Engineering, Bern University of Applied Sciences and Professor Markus Schär, Director, Centre for Sustainable Development and Cooperation (CDC).

Under the MoU, the Bern University of Applied Sciences, and CDC will support MoESD to design, develop and provide relevant and high quality skills education and training through systems development, technology transfer and staff capacity building. The institute of interest under the MoU will be the Chumey Technical Training Institute where a learning factory will also be established.