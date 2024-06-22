Press Release

Mr. Vikas Sheel, Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), representing Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Lao PDR, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan paid a courtesy call on Hon’ble Foreign Minister today at the Gyalong Tshongkhang. This is Executive Director Sheel’s first constituency visit to Bhutan after his appointment to the ADB Board in February this year.

Lyonpo congratulated Mr. Sheel on his appointment as ADB Executive Director and said that Bhutan looks forward to working closely with the Executive Director and his team. Lyonpo also expressed appreciation for ADB’s support to Bhutan’s development priorities, and solicited further support and cooperation from the ADB for Bhutan as we move forward with the 13th FYP.

The Executive Director reaffirmed ADB’s support for the Royal Government’s priorities.