Press Release

Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Bhutan, attended the Second BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Delhi on 11th July 2024.

The BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat provides an opportunity for the Foreign Ministers of BIMSTEC member countries to discuss avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation under the BIMSTEC framework. The retreat is a precursor to the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit scheduled to be held in Thailand in September 2024.

During the retreat, the Foreign Ministers discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade, food security, connectivity, cultural exchanges and people to people contact among other areas. Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel highlighted the opportunities for collaboration among BIMSTEC member countries in the areas of economic development, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

While in Delhi, Lyonpo will call on the Prime Minister of India and also meet the Minister of External Affairs and the Foreign Secretary of India.

Bhutan joined BIMSTEC in 2004. BIMSTEC has seven member countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand and Sri Lanka.