Press Release

In view of the prevailing situation in Bangladesh, all Bhutanese nationals are encouraged to refrain from travelling to Bangladesh. Bhutanese Students studying in Bangladesh and currently in Bhutan are advised to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade before making any plans to travel to Bangladesh to continue their studies although some colleges/universities are slated to open soon.

The Ministry through our Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh continues to monitor the situation in Bangladesh.

Please contact Mr. Sangye Chewang, Chief of Consular Affairs Division, Department of Protocol and Consular Affairs (17624044) for any queries/clarifications.