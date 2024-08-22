Press Release

14th Expert Group Meeting (EGM) on the Bhutan-China Boundary Issues was held in Thimphu, Bhutan from 20th to 22nd August 2024. The meeting was co-chaired by H.E. Mr. Letho T. Tangbi, Head of the Bhutanese delegation and Secretary of the International Boundaries of Bhutan and H.E. Mr. Hong Liang, Head of the Chinese delegation and Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.
The two sides reviewed the positive progress made in the Bhutan-China Boundary negotiations in recent years and had friendly, candid and constructive discussions to take forward the implementation of the Three–Step Roadmap and other issues of mutual interest. The second meeting of the Joint Technical Team on Delimitation and Demarcation of the Bhutan-China Boundary was held on the sidelines of the 14th Expert Group Meeting to discuss the implementation of the Cooperation Agreement.
The discussions were held in a warm and friendly atmosphere in keeping with the ties of friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and China.