Press Release

14 th Expert Group Meeting (EGM) on the Bhutan -China Boundary Issues was held in Thimphu , Bhutan from 20 th to 22 nd August 2024. The meeting was co-chaired by H.E. Mr. Letho T . Tangbi , Head of the Bhutanese delegation and Secretary of the International Boundaries of Bhutan and H.E. Mr. Hong Liang, Head of the Chinese delegation and Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

The two sides reviewed the positive progress made in the Bhutan-China Boundary negotiations in recent years and had friendly, candid and constructive discussions to take forward the implementation of the Three – Step Roadmap and other issues of mutual interest. The second meeting of the Joint Technical Team on Delimitation and Demarcation of the Bhutan -China Boundary was held on the sidelines of the 14 th Expert Group Meeting to discuss the implementation of the Cooperation Agreement.