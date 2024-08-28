Press Release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade has officially launched the Consular App – ‘Druk Abroad’, on Wednesday, 28 August 2024. The event was graced by H.E. Lyonpo D. N Dhungyel, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

The App is designed primarily for the benefit of Bhutanese traveling and living abroad in addressing the consular issues. The App offers the important key features like the ‘Save Our Soul (SOS)’ in sending the consular issues directly to respective Embassies, Missions and Consulates (EMCs) and the Admin at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, who in turn would initiate appropriate response or actions as early as possible.

The App has a user-friendly interface and is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms to enable them to download and register, especially by Bhutanese living outside Bhutan. It is an incentive driven instrument in receiving consular issues and extending online consular services by the Ministry and the EMCs.

The App has been kept dynamic to continuously work and improve further based on the consular cases and services to be provided by the Ministry and EMCs for the Bhutanese residing abroad.

It was funded by the Office of the Gyalpoi Zimpon.