Press Release

Handing over of the second tranche of the Economic Stimulus Programme cheque of Nu. 2.5 billion

On 6 September 2024, H.E. Mr. Sudhakar Dalela, Ambassador of India to Bhutan handed over a cheque of Nu. 2.5 billion as the second tranche of the Economic Stimulus Programme to H.E. Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade. On behalf of the Royal Government of Bhutan, Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel conveyed the appreciation to the Ambassador and Government of India for the release.

The Economic Stimulus Programme of Nu. 15 billion was launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 18 May 2024 to address the economic challenges brought about by the pandemic and is aimed at reviving the priority sectors. This is supported by the Government of India.