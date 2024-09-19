Press Release

The Kingdom of Bhutan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in a spirit of mutual respect and shared aspirations for peace and development for the benefits of their two countries and peoples, have formally established diplomatic relations with effect from 18 September 2024.

The Protocol for Establishment of Diplomatic Relations was signed between H.E. Ambassador Pema Lektup Dorji, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the United Nations, and H.E. Ambassador Abdulaziz Alwasil, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, at the Permanent Mission of Saudi Arabia in New York today.

At the signing ceremony, the two Ambassadors emphasised their governments’ commitment to fostering close cooperation between the two countries. They expressed their shared desire to further deepen and broaden the scope of collaboration in areas of mutual interest.