Press Release

Kutshab Kinzang Dorji presents Letter of Credence to the President of Vietnam as first Bhutanese Ambassador

Kutshab Kinzang Dorji presented his Letter of Credence to H.E. Mr. To Lam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on 17th September 2024 accrediting him as the first Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The presentation of Credential took place at the Mirror Hall of the Presidential Palace, Hanoi. The presentation of Credential was followed by a call on Hon’ble President, during which Kutshab Kinzang Dorji conveyed the warm’ greetings and good wishes from His Majesty The King and Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen to the President and the people of Vietnam. Kutshab also conveyed the Royal Government of Bhutan’s desire to further strengthen the close relations that exist between the two countries. Kutshab stated that it is a privilege and honour for him to be accredited as the first Ambassador of Bhutan to Vietnam, and expressed his commitment to promoting and advancing bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interests, such as Foreign Direct Investments (FDI), tourism, air services, trade, agriculture, industries and culture, among others.

Kutshab Kinzang Dorji is the Ambassador of Bhutan to Thailand with concurrent accreditations to Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and Myanmar, and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).