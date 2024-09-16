Press Release

The Hon’ble Foreign Minister graced the opening of the four-day training programme on “Public Communication and Effective Influencing” on 16th September 2024.

The training, conducted at the Centre for Bhutan and GNH Studies from 16-19 September 2024, is part of the ongoing collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan and the Clingendael Institute. Organized in partnership with the renowned Clingendael Institute, the programme aims to enhance participants’ skills in public communication, effective influencing, diplomacy, and negotiation.

Ms. Maxime Voorbraak, an Academy Fellow at the Clingendael Institute, is leading the training. Participants include representatives from various sectors of the Royal Government of Bhutan, such as the Department of Protocol and Consular Affairs, Department of Immigration, Department of Civil Registration and Census, and the G2C Office.