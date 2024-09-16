Press Release

ROYAL VISIT TO AUSTRALIA

His Majesty The King will be visiting Australia from 10 to 18 October 2024.

During the Royal Visit, His Majesty will meet with Australian government and business leaders, and with Bhutanese living in Australia.

Bhutan and Australia have enjoyed a close relationship since the early 1960s, when Australia helped Bhutan secure its first membership in an international organization, the Colombo Plan. Australia also supported Bhutan’s membership to the United Nations. Education and strong people-to-people ties have strengthened the growing partnership between the two countries, with Australia now hosting the largest community of Bhutanese living abroad.

His Majesty will visit Sydney on 12 October, Canberra on 13 October and Perth on 16 October 2024, to meet with the Bhutanese people. Bhutanese across Australia are invited to the nearest city on these dates, to be part of the Royal Audience. Details of the time and venue for the Royal Audiences will be announced by the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Canberra in due course.

The Royal visit reflects His Majesty’s deep care and concern for Bhutanese abroad, including the diaspora in Australia. Thus, it will be a priority during the Royal Visit to accommodate every Bhutanese wanting to be part of the Royal Audiences.

BHUTAN App will be used to manage registrations for the Royal Audiences. All attending are requested to kindly download and log into the app in preparation for the registration, which will open soon.

If you need any help with BHUTAN App, please email help@bhutanapp.bt

You can also contact the Royal Bhutan Embassy in Canberra at 02 5112 2293 or rbecanberra@mfa.gov.bt.