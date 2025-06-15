Press Release

A prayer ceremony was held at the Grand Kuenrey of the Tashichhodzong on 14 June 2025, for the precious lives lost in the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India.

His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, and Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen graced the ceremony and lit a thousand butterlamp. The Officiating Prime Minister, Chairman of the Royal Privy Council, the Ambassador of India to Bhutan, members of the diplomatic community, senior officials of the Royal Government and officials of the Government of India attended the ceremony.

His Majesty The King and the Royal Government have expressed condolences to the government and people of India.