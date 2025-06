Mr. Dorje Gyaltsen Lama, Honorary Consul of Bhutan in Nepal called on Hon’ble Foreign Minister on 18 June 2025.

Hon’ble Foreign Minister congratulated Honorary Consul on his appointment and conveyed that he looks forward to working closely with Honorary Consul to promote the relationship between the two countries.

Mr. Lama was appointed as Bhutan’s Honorary Consul in Nepal with jurisdiction over Kathmandu Valley in April 2025.