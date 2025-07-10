Hon’ble Foreign Minister Lyonpo D.N Dhungyel met with H.E. Mr. Ignazio Cassis, Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Swiss Confederation today and discussed the areas of mutual interest and cooperation.
Federal Councillor Cassis is on an official visit to Bhutan from 08 to 09 July 2025.
Press Release
