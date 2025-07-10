Press Release

On 08 July 2025, Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Minister for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade hosted a reception in commemoration of 40 years of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Switzerland and to welcome H.E. Mr. Ignazio Cassis, Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Swiss Confederation to Bhutan.

The reception was attended by the senior officials of the Royal Government, members of the diplomatic corps, international organisations, and representatives from the private sector. The occasion also marked the 50th anniversary of Bhutan’s cooperation with Helvetas.

During the reception, a photo exhibition highlighting five decades of Bhutan-Switzerland relations was held, featuring the significant milestone in the friendship, collaboration and development cooperation between the two countries.

H.E. Mr. Ignazio Cassis, the Federal Councillor is on an official visit to Bhutan from 08 to 09 July 2025. The visit underscores the ever-growing bonds of friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and Switzerland.

Formal diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Switzerland were established on 16 September 1985.