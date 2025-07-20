Press Release

The 20th Bhutan-Japan Annual Consultations on Economic Cooperation were held on 18 July 2025 in Thimphu.

The consultations were co-chaired by Ms. Pema Tshomo, Director, Department of Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, and Ms. Kyoko Hokogu, Minister for Economic Cooperation, Embassy of Japan in New Delhi.

During the consultations, the two sides reviewed the status of ongoing economic cooperation between Bhutan and Japan, and discussed new proposals under the Bilateral Development Assistance Needs Survey 2025. The Bhutanese side also shared updates on the 13th Five Year Plan and the country’s macroeconomic outlook.

Instituted in 2006, the Annual Consultations serve as a vital platform for both Governments to review ongoing projects, exchange views on development cooperation, and explore future areas of collaboration.

The Royal Government of Bhutan expressed deep appreciation to the Government and people of Japan for their steadfast support towards Bhutan’s socio-economic development over the years. Japan has been a longstanding development partner of Bhutan, providing generous grants and technical assistance in various sectors including agriculture, telecommunications, hydropower development, rural electrification, infrastructure, education, and disaster management. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the close friendship and longstanding ties between Bhutan and Japan.