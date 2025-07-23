Press Release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade extends its warmest felicitations to Mr. Phub Dorji and Ms. Tshering Lhadn on receiving Dhar from His Majesty The King, appointing them as Bhutan’s new Ambassadors.
Mr. Phub Dorji has been appointed as the Ambassador of Bhutan to the State of Kuwait, with concurrent accreditation to State of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, while Ms. Tshering Lhadn has been appointed as the Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the United Nations Office in Geneva, with concurrent accreditation to Switzerland, Austria, and Norway.
Prior to their appointments, Mr. Phub Dorji served as the Thimphu Dzongda, and Ms. Tshering Lhadn was the Director of the Department of Economic and Tech Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.
A Tendrel ceremony was held at the Ministry to receive the two Ambassadors, followed by the offering of Tashi Khadhar.