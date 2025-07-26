Press Release

Dasho Karma Hamu Dorjee presented her Letter of Credence to H.E. Anura Kumara Disanayaka, Hon’ble President of Sri Lanka on 24 July 2025, as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to Sri Lanka with residence in Dhaka. The presentation ceremony was held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

During the brief interaction with the President, following the ceremony, Dasho Karma conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty The King, the Prime Minister and the people of Bhutan. Dasho expressed the Royal Government’s gratitude for Sri Lanka’s generous support rendered, especially in the education sector allowing Bhutanese students to pursue medical studies. Dasho reaffirmed the commitment of the Royal Government to further deepen the long standing ties between the two countries.

Dasho Karma will be calling on other Sri Lankan authorities to discuss pending bilateral matters and explore new avenues of mutual interest.