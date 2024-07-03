The State Visit of His Majesty The King to Mongolia

At the invitation of the President of Mongolia, H.E. Mr. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan will make a State Visit to Mongolia from 8 – 15 July 2024. His Majesty King Jigme will attend the grand opening ceremony of the Mongolian National Naadam Festival as the Guest of Honour.

During the visit, the leaders of the two countries will exchange views on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in the international and regional arena.

This marks the first visit by the Head of State of the Kingdom of Bhutan to Mongolia since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2012.