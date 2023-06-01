Signing Ceremony for Development Policy Loan for Economic Recovery and Resilience Enhancement and the Project on Human Resource Development Scholarship

Ambassador of Bhutan to Japan V. Namgyel and Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan Suzuki Hiroshi signed the Exchanges of Notes for Development Policy Loan for Economic Recovery and Resilience Enhancement and the Project on Human Resource Development Scholarship on 30th May 2023.

Under the Development Policy Loan, the Government of Japan will provide a loan of Japanese Yen 6.55 billion to Bhutan to support Bhutan’s ongoing economic recovery efforts and resilience enhancement.

The Government of Japan will also provide a grant of Japanese Yen 191 million to support nine Master’s and one PhD students from Bhutan to study in Japanese universities under the project on human resource development scholarship.

The Government of Japan has been generously supporting Bhutan in many different areas, such as agriculture, telecommunications, rural electrification, construction of bridges, building of schools, providing fire engines, police patrol cars, compactor trucks, ambulances, and medical equipment and farm machinery. The Royal Government of Bhutan also received generous support from the Government of Japan to fight against the spread of COVID-19 and help with the economy recovery effort of the Royal Government.

Like all the other projects supported by the Government of Japan till date, the two projects will further strengthen the excellent bonds of friendship, understanding, and cooperation between Bhutan and Japan.

Ambassador V. Namgyel conveyed the deep appreciation of the Government and People of Bhutan to the Government and People of Japan for their steadfast and generous support to Bhutan’s socio-economic development for many years, and for their assurances of continued support in the years ahead.