Presentation of Credentials by new UNICEF Representative

Ms. Rushnan Murtaza, the new UNICEF Representative to Bhutan presented her Credentials to the Hon’ble Foreign Minister Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel at the Gyalyong Tshokhang today.

Prior to the current assignment to Bhutan, Ms. Murtaza served as the UNICEF Dy. Representative in Afghanistan. She began her career in UNICEF as the Programme Officer at its headquarters in New York 2001. She has served as Deputy Representative in Sierra Leone, Ghana, Nigeria, Afghanistan and earlier as the Chief of Education for HIV Prevention in Namibia.

Ms. Murtaza succeeds Ms. Andrea James as the UNICEF Representative in Bhutan.

After the presentation of the credentials, the UNICEF-Representative made a courtesy call on the Hon’ble Foreign Minister and discussed areas of cooperation between Bhutan and UNICEF.

Starting with a water supply programme in Bhutan in 1974, UNICEF has supported the Royal Government in its efforts to bring about significant improvements to the lives of Bhutanese, especially children and women. The UNICEF Country Office was established in March 1994.