Vacancy Announcement for Executive Director

The International Think Tank for Landlocked Developing Countries (ITTLLDC) invites applications for the position of Executive Director from member states. The successful candidate will lead ITTLLDC’s efforts to address the unique challenges faced by LLDCs, spearheading policy development, research initiatives, and international cooperation.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide strategic leadership and oversight of ITTLLDC’s operations.

Represent ITTLLDC globally and foster partnerships with stakeholders.

Drive research, advocacy, and capacity-building initiatives.

Qualifications:

Advanced degree in international relations, economics, or a related field.

Proven leadership in international organizations or LLDC-relevant sectors.

Strong advocacy, research, and stakeholder engagement experience

Deadline for receiving nominations and materials of candidates (CV and manifesto) is February 15th, 2025.

Please visit the link below for further details:

Executive Director Job Describtion General Principles and Rules of Procedure of ITT FINAL Multilateral Agreement on the establishment of an ITT for LLDCs