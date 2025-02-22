Hon’ble Foreign Minister’s visit to Oman to attend the 8th Indian Ocean Conference

Delivering-a-statement-at-the-Indian-Ocean-Conference- Image 1 of 9

Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade attended the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat, Oman from 16-17 February 2025. Established in 2016, the Conference has emerged as a flagship consultative forum for countries in the region for maritime affairs. Lyonpo participated in the session on “Voyage to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership”. In his statement, Lyonpo emphasised the critical need for improved regional connectivity, particularly for landlocked countries, and stressed the urgent imperative to tackle climate change. While in Muscat, Lyonpo met with the External Affairs Minister of India; Foreign Minister of Maldives; Foreign Minister of Nepal, Foreign Minister of Oman, Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka; and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. Lyonpo also visited the Royal Academy of Management in Muscat.