Inauguration of Immigration Check Post in Darranga, Assam for third country nationals

On 07 November 2024, the Immigration Check Post in Darranga, Assam, India, for entry/exit of third country nationals on India-Bhutan border was inaugurated by Hon’ble Governor of Assam, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, in the august presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

The announcement to designate Darranga (Assam)/Samdrup Jongkhar (Bhutan) as Immigration Check Post between Bhutan and India to facilitate the entry and exit of third country nationals by land route for enhancing connectivity, and promoting tourism was made during the visit of His Majesty The King to India in November 2023.

During the inauguration, Hon’ble Governor of Assam, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya underlined the longstanding, unique ties of cooperation and friendship between Bhutan and India and the focus on boosting connectivity, development of border infrastructure, and enhancing people to people ties. He reiterated GoI’s commitment to further expand mutually beneficial partnerships across diverse sectors.

In his address at the event, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay welcomed the operationalisation of the Immigration Check Post at Darranga which will boost tourism and economic development in eastern Bhutan and thanked the Government of India for its efforts in promoting greater connectivity in the region.

The inauguration was attended by Dasho Pema Chewang, Hon’ble Leader of Opposition, Members of Parliament, Consul General of Bhutan in Guwahati, and other senior officials of the Royal Government.

Ministers from the Central Government, Ambassador of India to Bhutan and senior officials of the Government of India and the State Government of Assam were also present at the inauguration.

India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by understanding and mutual trust. The inauguration of ICP Darranga will further enhance the close ties of friendship between Bhutan and India.