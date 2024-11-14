Signing Ceremony for Grant Assistance for Grassroots Project (GGP) Project





On 12th November 2024, Ambassador of Bhutan to Japan V. Namgyel and Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan Keiichi Ono, signed a Grant Contract for procuring recycled fire engines.The signing ceremony took place at the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in New Delhi.

Under this project, the Government of Japan will provide US $ 231,235 to the Fire and Rescue Service Division of the Royal Bhutan Police to procure recycled fire engines to be used for fire and rescue services.

The funding is part of Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Project (GGP) scheme which supports local governments and Civil Society Organizations(CSOs) in implementing small-scale development projects. Bhutan has benefited from numerous GGP-supported initiatives over the years.

The Government of Japan has been generously supporting Bhutan in many different areas, such as education, agriculture, telecommunications, rural electrification, construction of bridges, building of schools, providing farm machinery, fire engines, police patrol cars, compactor trucks, ambulances and medical equipment.

Ambassador Namgyel expressed deep appreciation of the Royal Government of Bhutan to the Government of Japan for the continued support extended to Bhutan.