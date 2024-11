Call on Honโ€™ble Foreign Minister by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand

H.E. Mrs. Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand called on Honโ€™ble Foreign Minister today. Permanent Secretary Pintaruchi led the Thai delegation for the 4th Bhutan-Thailand Annual Bilateral Consultations which was held today.

Permanent Secretary Pintaruchi is accompanied by H.E. Mrs. Makwadee Sumitmor, Ambassador of Thailand to Bhutan.