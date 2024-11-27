Visit of Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, to India

Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay will make a visit to India from 24-26 November 2024 to attend the official launch of the UN International Year of Cooperatives on 25 November 2024 hosted by Indian Farmers Fertilisers Cooperative (IFFCO). The Prime Minister will be accompanied by senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan. During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to meet senior leaders of the Government of India and other officials to discuss matters of mutual interest.