Presentation of Credentials by Ambassador-designate of Japan

His Excellency Mr. ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan, presented his credentials to His Majesty The King today. The credential ceremony was held in the Throne Room at Tashichhodzong.

Following the credential ceremony, His Majesty The King granted audience to Ambassador Ono, who is the 14th Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan. Ambassador Ono will also call on the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister.

Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Japan were formally established on 28 March 1986. Japan has since remained a longstanding and close bilateral development partner of Bhutan.

The two countries enjoy exemplary relations, characterised by enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation.