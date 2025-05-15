Mr. Peter Rodrigues, the new Representative and Country Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) to Bhutan, presented his Credentials to the Hon’ble Foreign Minister, Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, today.

Mr. Rodrigues brings over two decades of experience in humanitarian and development work. He has served in various capacities and most recently as Deputy Country Director of WFP Sudan.

Following the presentation, Mr. Rodrigues paid a courtesy call on the Hon’ble Foreign Minister and discussed ongoing and future areas of cooperation between Bhutan and WFP.

WFP has been a long-standing development partner of Bhutan, supporting various initiatives across the country since 1974.