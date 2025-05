Call on Hon’ble Foreign Minister by H.E. Mr. Marko Štucin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia

H.E. Mr. Marko Štucin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia called on Hon’ble Foreign Minister today. H.E. Ms. Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, Ambassador of Slovenia to Bhutan, was also in attendance. The discussions focused on areas of mutual interest and avenues for future collaboration between Bhutan and Slovenia.