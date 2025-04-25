Bhutan: 13th Annual Consultations take place in Thimphu

The Royal Government of Bhutan and the European Union held their 13th annual consultations

in Thimphu on 22 April.

During the Consultation, the two sides had a productive and friendly exchange of views and thoroughly discussed a broad range of topics on political and economic developments. These include democracy, good governance, transparency and human rights which are foundational elements of the bilateral partnership, as well as trade, tourism and investments, multilateral issues and regional developments, climate change, environment and green energy, development cooperation and sectoral relations including the upcoming Investors Conference in Brussels and other cities in the EU.

The relations between Bhutan and the EU have gained positive momentum, including high-level visits and meetings. As this year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of their relations, both sides expressed their shared commitment to take the partnership forward based on mutual interests and values.

The EU shared information on its priorities and policy initiatives in the following areas: foreign policy, economic security, climate change and environment. The meeting also reviewed ongoing, as well as the future, development cooperation within the context of Bhutan’s Five-Year Plan and the EU Global Europe NDICI regulation covering the period 2021-2027.

They discussed the EU’s support to Bhutan under the 2021-2027 MIP focusing on three priority areas – climate change, green growth and self-reliant Bhutan; good governance for inclusive socio-economic development; and digital transition – a driver for change in education and public services delivery. Bhutan re-emphasised its commitment to ensure that all activities implemented will be in line with the RGoB and the EU priorities. The EU assured Bhutan of its continued support and partnership as Bhutan strives to become a developed economy.

The EU expressed satisfaction on the progress of the bilateral budget support programmes supporting “Sustainable Agri-Food systems” and “Strengthening local governance and decentralisation” and announced that for 2025-2027 the plans are to focus on supporting good governance and digitalisation in Bhutan via budget support. The EU informed that it was exploring further partnership opportunities with EIB in support of sustainable investment in Bhutan. Many other EU-funded thematic and regional projects benefiting Bhutan were also discussed. Both sides discussed the achievements and potentials for further developing cooperation in education, research, disaster preparedness and disaster risk reduction.

Both sides reiterated in particular commitment to strengthening the space of Civil Society Organisations in Bhutan and their values in complementing the efforts of the government to provide important services to the people, and to providing opportunities for the citizens to be more involved in the government policies and legislation.

The EU congratulated the government of Bhutan for having accepted, at the 2024 Universal Periodic Review, to ratify the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment; and to foster a safe and enabling environment for civil society, among other issues.

Both the EU and Bhutan reiterated their support for a rules-based international order with the United Nations at its core, which is even more important than ever in this period of geopolitical turbulences. They reiterated their unwavering commitment to the upholding of the UN Charter. They commended their substantive cooperation in international fora, particularly in the areas of climate action and environmental protection. The EU praised in particular Bhutan as founding member of the G-ZERO Forum initiative.

Ambassador Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary, led the Bhutanese delegation and Paola Pampaloni, Deputy Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service led the EU delegation. Hewe Delphin, Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Bhutan in New Delhi, and other officials from the EU attended the Consultation. Officials from the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Brussels also attended the Consultation.