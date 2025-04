The United Nations Resident Coordinator to Bhutan, Ms. Karla Robin Hershey, paid a farewell call on the Hon’ble Foreign Minister, Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, at the Gyalyong Tshogkhang in Thimphu. The farewell call marked the conclusion of Ms. Hershey’s tenure in Bhutan, from 8 April 2022 till the end of April 2025, during which she led and coordinated the work of UN agencies to support Bhutan’s development priorities.