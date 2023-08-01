The Royal Government of Bhutan hosted the 18th Bhutan-Japan Annual Consultations on Economic Cooperation in Thimphu on 1 August 2023. The Consultations were co-chaired by Ms. Pema Tshomo, Offtg. Director, Department of Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, and Ms. HOKUGO Kyoko, Minister (Economic and Development), Embassy of Japan in New Delhi. Mr. YAMADA Tomoyuki, Chief Representative, JICA Bhutan Office, and officials from JICA Headquarters, Tokyo, and the Royal Government attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the status of economic cooperation between Bhutan and Japan and Japan’s assistance to Bhutan. The two sides also reviewed the ongoing projects and discussed the project proposals that are part of the Needs Survey 2023. The Bhutanese delegation also presented the prospects of the 13th Five Year Plan.

The Annual Consultations held since 2006 have provided a forum for the two Governments to review and exchange views on economic cooperation between the two countries. The meeting has also been an opportunity for the two sides to discuss other areas of mutual interest.

The Bhutanese delegation conveyed the Royal Government’s deep gratitude and appreciation to the Government and people of Japan for their continued support and assistance to Bhutan’s socio-economic development in various sectors. The Government of Japan assured Bhutan of its continued support beyond Bhutan’s graduation from the Group of Least Developed Countries. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the long-standing ties between the two countries.