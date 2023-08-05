Press Release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade, in collaboration with the Clingendael Institute- the Netherlands Institute of International Relations organized a training on Negotiation & Strategic Communication Skills from 1st to 3rd August 2023. 15 participants comprising of officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy & Natural Resources, Ministry of Education & Skills Development, Office of the Attorney General and National Land Commission attended the training programme.

The training sessions were designed to empower the participants with comprehensive insights into the processes and fundamentals of negotiation, conflict management, and strategic communications.

Hon’ble Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, awarded certificates to the participants, recognizing their commitment to honing their negotiation and strategic communication skills.