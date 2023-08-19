Press Release

At the invitation of Foreign Minister Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji, H.E. Ms. Rabab Fatima, United Nations Under-Secretary-General (USG) and High Representative for Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS) is visiting Bhutan from 16-19 August 2023.

During the visit, USG Fatima was granted an Audience by His Majesty The King and called-on Prime Minister Dr. Lotay Tshering, Foreign Minister Dr. Tandi Dorji and Foreign Secretary Pema Choden. During the engagements, USG Fatima discussed Bhutan’s LDC graduation and reaffirmed continued support to Bhutan from UN-OHRLLS post graduation.

USG Fatima spoke on Bhutan’s LDC Graduation: Ensuring a Smooth, Successful and Sustainable Transition at the RIGSS Friday Forum earlier today, which was attended by Prime Minister, ministers, government officials, representatives from international organisations and students. USG Fatima visited Zilukha Middle Secondary School where the UN Tech Bank-supported Hear, Listen and Speak Programme (HLS) is being implemented. HLS programme aims to strengthen ear care continuum for Bhutanese children and has screened over 24,500 students for ear and audiology disorder till date.

Since being admitted as an LDC in 1971, Bhutan has made significant progress in its socio-economic development and UN-OHRLLS has been a crucial partner. Bhutan is scheduled to graduate from the LDC category on 13 December 2023 and will become the seventh country to do so. USG’s visit marks a significant milestone in Bhutan’s cooperation with UN-OHRLLS and will pave the way for a reinvigorated partnership post our graduation.