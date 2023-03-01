5th Bhutan-India Small Development Project/High Impact Community Development Project Committee Meeting of the 12th FYP on 28th February 2023

The 5th Bhutan-India Small Development Project (SDP)/High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) Committee Meeting between the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB) and Government of India (GoI) for the 12th Five Year Plan (FYP) was held on 28 February 2023 in Thimphu. The Bhutanese delegation was led by Ms. Tshoki Choden, Director, Department of Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade. The Indian delegation was led by Mr. Niteen Subhash Yeola, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Thimphu.

During the meeting, the two Governments reviewed the progress of 524 HICDP/SDP amounting to Nu. 8500 million which was approved in the 12th Five Year Plan for the local governments in areas such as water supply, urban infrastructure, farm roads, irrigation channels, bridges, health and education infrastructure. The Committee noted that 392 projects amounting to Nu.5206.189 million are completed and remaining projects are nearing completion.

Out of Nu. 45,000 million committed by GoI for the current Plan, Nu. 8,500 million was earmarked for SDP/HICDP. RGoB has received Nu. 8347.6231 million (98.2%) of the total funds under SDP/HICDP till date.