Celebration of the 41st Birth Anniversary of His Majesty The King at the Royal Bhutanese Embassy, New Delhi

February 21, 2021

The Royal Bhutanese Embassy joined the Nation in celebrating the most joyous occasion of the 41st Birth Anniversary of His Majesty The King on 21st February 2021 at the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in New Delhi.

The programme for the event commenced with the hoisting of the National Flag, singing of the national anthem and offering of Zhabten for His Majesty The King’s long life and wellbeing. RBE officials also offered butter lamps at the RBE Temple.

The ceremony was observed maintaining social distancing and COVID-19 protocols.

 

