Press Release

HRH Princess Dechan Yangzom Wangchuck Receives Prestigious 2025 German

Sustainability Award

Her Royal Highness Princess Dechan Yangzom Wangchuck was honoured with the Special International German Sustainability Award 2025 on 5 December 2025, in Düsseldorf, Germany. The German Sustainability Award is one of Europe’s most prestigious honours in the fields of social, ecological, and humanitarian endeavors, recognizing individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving sustainability initiatives.

Accepting the award on behalf of His Majesty The King and the people of Bhutan, Her Royal Highness paid tribute to His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo for placing the wellbeing of the Bhutanese people and sanctity of the environment at the center of Bhutan’s progress. Her Royal Highness described His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo as a leader who embodied simplicity, balance and deep respect for the natural world – values from which the Philosophy of Gross National Happiness emerged, laying the foundation for the sustainable Bhutan of today.

Her Royal Highness stated that His Majesty The Fifth King of Bhutan continues this spirit-carrying forward the vision of living in harmony with nature and serving the Bhutanese people. Her Royal Highness highlighted the Gelephu Mindfulness City – Bhutan’s new economic and cultural gateway – as a testament to this belief and a pledge to future generations that national progress can be thoughtful and sustainable.

Her Royal Highness also expressed deep gratitude to the German Sustainability Award Foundation for the recognition of Bhutan’s sustainable development endeavors, and to the PRIMAVERA team for over three decades of partnership in advancing sustainable community-based production in Bhutan.

This marks the second time Bhutan has been honoured with the German Sustainability Award. The first recognition was awarded in 2016 to Hon’ble Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay for Bhutan’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection.

Past recipients of the award include prominent figures such as His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, Queen Silvia of Sweden, Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.