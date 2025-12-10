Press Release

Bhutan marked the 40th Anniversary of the Charter of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) today at Tara Lhaden Zhingkham Lhakhang in Pangrizampa. The occasion was observed with the lighting of a thousand butter lamps and the offering of special prayers to honor this significant milestone in regional cooperation.

The ceremony was graced by the Hon’ble Foreign Minister, Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, as the Chief Guest. Representatives from the resident missions of SAARC Member States, the Sustainable Development Fund (SDF) Bank, and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade attended the event.

The SAARC Charter was adopted by the Heads of State/Government of South Asia during the First SAARC Summit on 8 December 1985 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Since then, 8 December has been also observed annually as SAARC Charter Day by the Member States, reaffirming collective commitment to regional unity, peace, and development.