Press Release

On the command of His Majesty The King, Dasho Karma Hamu Dorjee, Ambassador of Bhutan to Sri Lanka handed over a financial contribution of USD 200,000 (United States Dollars Two Hundred Thousand) to His Excellency Mr. Vijitha Herath, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism on 08 December 2025 in Colombo.

This contribution supports Sri Lanka’s emergency relief fund following the widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. The cyclone claimed more than 600 lives, left many others unaccounted for, affected over 1.7 million people, and caused extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods across multiple provinces.

This gesture of goodwill reflects the solidarity of His Majesty The King, the Royal Government, and the people of Bhutan for the people of Sri Lanka in their time of need.

Bhutan and Sri Lanka share enduring ties of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation, underpinned by shared Buddhist heritage and common aspirations for peace and prosperity.