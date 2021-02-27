Signing of Grant Contract under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects (GGP)

Ambassador of Bhutan to Japan V. Namgyel and Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan Satoshi Suzuki signed a grant contract on 26th February 2021 for the “Project for Procurement of Transfer Bus for Women’s Shelter Home in Wangsisna, Thimphu”. Under this project, the Government of Japan will provide Yen 8.67 million to RENEW for the procurement of a transfer bus under the Government of Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects (GGP).

Over the years, communities and organizations in Bhutan have benefitted from the support provided by the Government of Japan under GGP.

The Government of Japan has been generously supporting Bhutan in many different areas, such as HRD, agriculture, telecommunications, rural electrification, construction of bridges, building of schools, providing fire engines, police patrol cars, compactor trucks, ambulances, and medical equipment and farm machinery. Bhutan also received support from Japan to combat the pandemic.

Ambassador Namgyel conveyed the deep appreciation of the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan for the generous assistance and warm friendship extended to Bhutan by the Government and the people of Japan.

The signing ceremony was conducted at respective Embassies in New Delhi on account of the COVID-19 protocols in place.

Royal Bhutanese Embassy

New Delhi

26th February 2021